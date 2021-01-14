Diversifying Leaders Big Challenge In Law, Microsoft GC Says

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- Microsoft Corp.'s bonus program for its outside law firms that diversify has shown significant results, with an increase from 34% hitting diversity benchmarks in 2008 to 63% last year. "The biggest challenge is scale," Microsoft general counsel Dev Stahlkopf said Thursday when speaking on a panel on Equality in Law and the Push for Diversity, part of Reuters' weeklong NEXT program. "There are only so many firms that we work with. How do we scale it broadly across the [legal] industry?" Finding more diverse law firm leadership has come more slowly, she said, although the pace has been quickening — a...

