GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 2:40 PM EST) -- Microsoft's general counsel said the company's diversity bonus program for its outside law firms has shown significant results, with an increase from 34% hitting diversity benchmarks in 2008 to 63% last year, and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said noncitizen overseas workers don't have to be counted as employees for age bias disclosures. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Diversifying Leaders Is a Big Challenge in Law, Microsoft GC Says Microsoft Corp.'s bonus program for its outside law firms that diversify has shown significant results, with an increase from 34%...

