Ways And Means Vet Tapped To Replace Top Trade Atty

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:00 PM EST) -- House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., announced the promotion of Alexandra Whitaker to the chief trade counsel's post, recently vacated by Katherine Tai, who was tapped by the incoming Biden administration to be the next U.S. Trade Representative. "Alexandra is a stellar member of the Ways and Means team who brings key experience and top-notch judgment to her new position at the head of the trade subcommittee staff," Neal said in a statement. Whitaker previously served as an assistant regional counsel and legal adviser at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, litigating cases before the World Trade...

