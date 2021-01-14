Canopy To Grow TerrAscend Stake Pending Pot Legalization

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- Canadian cannabis giant Canopy Growth said Thursday that it had acquired an option to expand its stake in TerrAscend Corp. pending the legalization of marijuana in the U.S. that would, along with other transactions, allow it to control just over one-quarter of the company. Under the terms of the agreement, Canopy paid $10.5 million to an existing holder of TerrAscend stock for the option to acquire approximately 1 million shares. The purchase of the option joins a stable that already includes purchase warrants on approximately 22.5 million TerrAscend common shares and nearly 39 million exchangeable shares that will convert to common...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS