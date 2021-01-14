Medical Pot Producers Want NM Forced To Boost Plant Limit

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 8:08 PM EST) -- A New Mexico medical marijuana company has accused regulators of flouting a court order to increase the state's supply of cannabis, saying the state's plant count limit has left the program in crisis as patient rolls rise. Ultra Health, the state's largest medical pot company, and individual cultivator Nicole Sena on Wednesday said regulators' failure to boost plant production limits despite dramatic increases in patient counts has left New Mexico's medical marijuana program undersupplied and overpriced. The plaintiffs said the New Mexico Department of Health uses "backward-looking estimates of medical cannabis demand that are based on outdated and unreliable data," in violation of a...

