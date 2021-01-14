Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Talks Stalled Amid Fee Row, Judge Told

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:43 PM EST) -- A consultant for global drug giant Mallinckrodt PLC told a Delaware judge Thursday that movement toward a Chapter 11 plan has "virtually come to a standstill" as a dispute rages on over whether the drugmaker should reimburse fees for certain restructuring professionals. During a virtual hearing in front of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey, a restructuring consultant and financial adviser for Mallinckrodt testified that negotiations with stakeholders on a Chapter 11 plan have come to "a near halt" amid the fee row. "Activity has virtually come to a standstill," Randall S. Eisenberg of AlixPartners LLP said. At issue is whether...

