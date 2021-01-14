Former Petrofac Exec Cops To 3 More Bribery Charges

Law360, London (January 14, 2021, 9:44 PM GMT) -- Former Petrofac executive David Lufkin pled guilty to three counts of bribery at a London court Thursday as part of the Serious Fraud Office's ongoing investigation into the oil company and its subsidiaries, the white collar crime agency said. Appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, Lufkin, 53, pled guilty to his role in making corrupt payments to agents to influence the award of an engineering, procurement and construction contract for an offshore oil field development to Petrofac in 2013. He also admitted to paying bribes to secure a front-end engineering design contract was awarded to Petrofac in 2014 on the Bab Integrated...

