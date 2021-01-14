Pa. Senate Sexual Harassment Case 'Abandoned'

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:05 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday tossed a lawsuit brought by a woman who claims the state Senate's former head of security sexually harassed her, saying it appears the woman — who was representing herself — has "abandoned the case entirely." In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III dismissed the suit brought more than two years ago by Keah Tingler alleging she faced sexual harassment from former state Senate security head Justin Ferrante, after finding that she missed a deadline to file a response to a court order. "Given the plaintiff's inaction in this matter, it appears that...

