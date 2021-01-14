Ky. AG Announces $300M Deal Over Cigarette Sale Deposits

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 10:54 PM EST) -- Kentucky's attorney general has announced that his state, tobacco company S&M Brands and eight other states have signed a more than $300 million settlement with North Carolina over cigarette sale deposits that the company made into escrow funds. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said on Wednesday that the multistate settlement ends S&M Brands Inc.'s suit against North Carolina, as the company wanted to reclaim deposits it had made under the state's escrow laws for cigarette sales. S&M did not sign a 1998 master tobacco settlement agreement, in which tobacco companies assented to making annual payments to Kentucky and the other states, according...

