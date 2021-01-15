Pa. Judge Finds Catheter Makers Owe $1.25M To Inventor

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that the inventor of a device meant to insert a catheter into a patient's vein is owed nearly $1.25 million after finding that a pair of medical device companies infringed his design patent. U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg on Thursday said that sister companies Medical Components Inc. and Martech Medical Products Inc. owe patent owner Larry Junker $1,247,910 in disgorged profits. The judge said Junker showed that a series of the companies' products infringe his patent "by a preponderance of the evidence," noting the similarities between the accused products and Junker's design. The judge...

