Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Judge Finds Catheter Makers Owe $1.25M To Inventor

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:23 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled that the inventor of a device meant to insert a catheter into a patient's vein is owed nearly $1.25 million after finding that a pair of medical device companies infringed his design patent.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg on Thursday said that sister companies Medical Components Inc. and Martech Medical Products Inc. owe patent owner Larry Junker $1,247,910 in disgorged profits.

The judge said Junker showed that a series of the companies' products infringe his patent "by a preponderance of the evidence," noting the similarities between the accused products and Junker's design. The judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!