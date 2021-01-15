Beauty School Says 6th Circ. Defied Itself In Wage Ruling

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel rewrote one of its key tests when it reversed a lower court ruling that cosmetology students were employees of their school, a Michigan cosmetology school argued as it asked the appeals court to reconsider a decision nominally in its favor. In a motion for en banc rehearing filed Thursday, the operators of Douglas J cosmetology schools asked the full appeals court to rehear a panel ruling from December that reversed and remanded a lower court decision that said the school needed to compensate former students for time they spent doing tasks like cleaning and restocking the salon....

