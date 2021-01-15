Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Beauty School Says 6th Circ. Defied Itself In Wage Ruling

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 4:02 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel rewrote one of its key tests when it reversed a lower court ruling that cosmetology students were employees of their school, a Michigan cosmetology school argued as it asked the appeals court to reconsider a decision nominally in its favor.

In a motion for en banc rehearing filed Thursday, the operators of Douglas J cosmetology schools asked the full appeals court to rehear a panel ruling from December that reversed and remanded a lower court decision that said the school needed to compensate former students for time they spent doing tasks like cleaning and restocking the salon....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!