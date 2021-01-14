Ariz. Payment Co. Exec Inks Deal With FTC Over $7M Scam

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:18 PM EST) -- An officer of Electronic Payment Solutions of America Inc. facing Federal Trade Commission claims that he took part in a $7 million scam told an Arizona federal judge Thursday that he has agreed to permanently stop engaging in payment processing and telemarketing in order to resolve the case. EPSA officer Jay Wigdore didn't admit or deny the FTC's claims that he took part in a credit card laundering scheme that involved opening merchant accounts for fictitious companies used to process credit card sales, but he agreed to be permanently banned from processing payments or acting as a sales agent, credit card...

