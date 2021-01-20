Berger Montague Taps Partner To Co-Lead Antitrust Practice

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- Berger & Montague PC has chosen a veteran competition litigator with more than a decade of experience under her belt from its own ranks to help the firm lead its antitrust practice from Philadelphia. Caitlin G. Coslett, who has been with the firm since graduating from law school in 2009, will serve as the newest co-chair of Berger Montague's antitrust department, according to the law firm. Chairman Eric L. Cramer said Coslett was an "extraordinary writer, oral advocate and thinker" who is able to expertly tackle even the most complicated of arguments. "She is also a respected leader in her cases...

