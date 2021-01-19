Gensler Could Steer SEC Toward Stronger Investor Protection

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 12:39 PM EST) -- Gary Gensler's nomination as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman could lead the agency to bolster investor protections, including providing stronger disclosure of climate risks, and pare back or reverse Trump-era rulemaking seen as friendly to business. Gensler, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Treasury Department official who chaired the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for five years following the financial crisis, was nominated by President-elect Joe Biden on Monday to serve as the SEC's next chairman. Gensler, seen as a progressive willing to apply tough rules on Wall Street, led the CFTC from 2009 to 2014. The derivatives watchdog under Gensler...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS