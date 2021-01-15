UK Insurance Price Rules Risk Volatility, Fitch Says

Law360, London (January 15, 2021, 3:53 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority's proposals to force insurers to charge new and existing customers the same premiums could cause pricing volatility and hit profitability, ratings agency Fitch has warned. The outlook for the U.K.'s general insurance market is worsening, with indications that prices will be uncertain, the ratings agency said in its so-called dashboard for 2021, which examined the home and motor insurance industry. "We believe the new fair-pricing rules proposed by the FCA could lead to pricing volatility and reduce short-term profitability as insurers reduce premium rates for longstanding customers and update their pricing and [information technology] systems," Fitch said...

