Hedge Funder Cites Brexit In Bid To Halt Extradition

Law360, London (January 15, 2021, 5:22 PM GMT) -- A hedge fund employee argued on Friday that Britain's departure from the European Union should halt his extradition to Germany as part of an investigation into a tax fraud, as he challenged the validity of his European arrest warrant at a London court. A hedge fund employee and four other people facing extradition in unrelated cases have argued at the High Court that they are being held unlawfully. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) Lawyers for Vijaya Sankar of Duet Group, an investment company, and four other people facing extradition in unrelated cases argued at the High Court that the English courts no longer have...

