FCA Creates Pensions Compliance Tool Amid Crackdown

Law360, London (January 15, 2021, 1:34 PM GMT) -- The U.K. finance regulator set out on Friday a new method for helping pensions funds and advisers assess the suitability of pension transfer deals as part of its strategy to rein in the burgeoning transfer market and protect savers from fraud. The Financial Conduct Authority said its new defined benefit advice assessment tool sets out how the watchdog determines whether decisions to withdraw from, or transfer, pensions are suitable. "The tool sets out the key factors to consider when checking the suitability of advice and disclosure, thereby allowing firms to understand what is expected," the regulator said. "We...recommend that firms, compliance...

