Law360's Pro Say: The Legal Fallout From The Capitol Attack

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- It's been just over a week since a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, and the legal consequences of the attack are rapidly unfolding. This Week Ep. 183: The Legal Fallout From The Capitol Attack Your browser does not support the audio element. Dozens of rioters have been charged with federal crimes, BigLaw powerhouses are urging the removal of the president, and tech giants are in court over efforts to fight the misinformation that helped fuel the attack. We talk you through all of it on this week's episode of Pro Say. Each week on Pro Say, Law360...

