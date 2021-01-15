Va. Whiskey Distillery Hit With Criminal Wastewater Charges

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 2:15 PM EST) -- A Virginia distillery and its executive have been indicted on 115 mostly felony charges of violating state water laws, the first criminal charges brought by the state for environmental violations, Virginia's attorney general announced Friday. A grand jury indicted Filibuster Distillery and its vice president, Siddharth Dilawri, on Wednesday on charges they knowingly violated environmental laws. The distillery faces 57 felony charges and one misdemeanor, and Dilawri faces 56 felony charges and one misdemeanor. The charges are the first for environmental law violations by the attorney general's office and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, following a two-year investigation by state...

