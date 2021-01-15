7th Circ. Wary Of Blocking Wis. Mandatory Bar Membership

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit judge on Friday appeared skeptical of a Wisconsin attorney's arguments that mandatory state bar membership for attorneys is barred under the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Janus ruling, which blocked mandatory union membership and dues, saying they're "not perfect equivalents." U.S. Circuit Judge Diane Wood questioned the contention that the Supreme Court has overruled by implication its 30-year-old decision in Keller v. State Bar of California, which allows "integrated" bar associations that condition the right to practice law on dues-paying membership. Wisconsin attorney Schuyler File likens the State Bar of Wisconsin to a trade association and says he should...

