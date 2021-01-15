Thoma Bravo's Cadwalader-Led SPAC Rakes In $900M Via IPO

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Shares for a special purpose acquisition company backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo debuted on the stock exchange after the company landed $900 million in an initial public offering steered by Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP that was among the largest of its kind to tap the market Friday. Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, raise money through IPOs to take private companies public, generally within 24 months of the offering. The entities tend to target businesses in industries that match their management team's expertise. Thoma Bravo Advantage, working with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS