IRS Keeps Patronage Calculation In Final Farming Co-Op Regs

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 11:40 AM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service finalized rules on the 20% pass-through deduction, maintaining its prior stance that specified exempt cooperatives must calculate two separate deductions for patronage and nonpatronage activities for accuracy reasons. The IRS rejected a position from one commenter who said separate calculations are unnecessary since exempt specified cooperatives are allowed a deduction under Section 199A(g) for both patronage and nonpatronage income. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) The final rules released Thursday require the separate calculations for specified cooperatives to get a 20% deduction under Section 199A — one on gross receipts and related deductions from patronage sources and another based on receipts and deductions...

