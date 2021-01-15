NLRB Dissent Blasts 'Scrooge-Like' Xmas-Bonus Ruling

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- A Puerto Rico financial services association did not violate federal labor law by paying employees smaller Christmas bonuses than they received before a gap in their collective bargaining agreement, the National Labor Relations Board has said in a decision a dissenting member labeled "Scrooge-like." In a decision issued Thursday, the 2-1 panel majority said Asociacion de Empleados del Estado Libre Asociado de Puerto Rico was within its rights in 2017 when it paid employees the minimum $600 Christmas bonus required under Puerto Rico law. That amount was disbursed instead of the higher amount negotiated in its CBA with a United Auto...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS