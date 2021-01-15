Sanofi Prevails Over Mylan At Fed. Circ. On Jevtana Patent

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit signed off Friday on a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision allowing Sanofi to amend a patent on its prostate cancer drug Jevtana, closing the door on a nearly five-year challenge by Mylan. The Federal Circuit's one-line order summarily affirming the PTAB decision marks the second time the appeals court has weighed in on the matter. The PTAB initially found the original claims in Sanofi's patent invalid and denied Sanofi's motion to amend the patent. But the Federal Circuit remanded that decision in February 2019 in light of the full court's holding in Aqua Products, which changed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS