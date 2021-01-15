IRS Pushes Back Start Of Filing Season To Feb. 12

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 1:50 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service said Friday it will not open the filing season for 2020 income tax returns until Feb. 12, later than its usual start in January, citing the need to conduct additional programing and testing for its systems. The IRS said 90% of taxpayers should receive refunds within 21 days of filing, provided they file electronically. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) The IRS said in a news release that it needs time to update its systems in light of the $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress passed in December, providing additional economic impact payments. "This programming work is critical...

