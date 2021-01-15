Pa. Medical Pot Biz Says Ex-Employee Hacked Network

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:29 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania medical marijuana company has accused a fired employee and several unnamed defendants of hacking its networks for ransom, stealing trade secrets and making defamatory statements online as part of a civil racketeering conspiracy. Agri-Kind LLC and its parent company, Agronomed Pharmaceuticals LLC, told a Pennsylvania federal court Thursday that former cultivation manager Robert Smith pilfered thousands of proprietary documents on a hard drive and took a photo of equipment that was later posted online. Agri-Kind accused Smith of "unlawfully disclosing plaintiffs' confidential information, defaming plaintiffs' operations, and CEO, and unlawfully hacking into plaintiffs' computer network and email servers" after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS