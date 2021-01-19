Yellen Pledges Targeted Tax Relief As US Treasury Secretary

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:48 PM EST) -- Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen promoted the economic and tax policies of President-elect Joe Biden during a Senate hearing Tuesday to confirm her nomination as Treasury secretary, pledging targeted small-business tax relief and higher tax rates for corporations. In Senate testimony Tuesday, Janet Yellen, nominated by President-elect Joe Biden as his choice for Treasury secretary, emphasized the need for training and workforce development to keep the economy competitive. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) During more than three hours of testimony before the Senate Finance Committee, Yellen told lawmakers that small businesses are failing, especially those in the service sector, while their minority and...

