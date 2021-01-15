Don't Miss It: Wachtell, Debevoise Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Wachtell Helps WR Grace Navigate $4.3B Takeover Offer Specialty chemicals company W.R. Grace & Co., guided by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz, said it was willing to discuss a possible sale to investment manager 40 North after the would-be buyer upped its offer to $4.3 billion. The board said in a letter Friday that it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS