6th Circ. Says Employers Can't Tighten Cutoff For Bias Suits

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit declared Friday that the filing window for a worker to bring federal age and disability discrimination claims can't be shortened through an employment pact, expanding on its two-year-old decision that said companies can't mess with Title VII deadlines either. Even though an Ohio air freshener manufacturer had employees sign off on a six-month limitations period for taking the company to court, the Sixth Circuit made clear in a precedential decision that this language has no bearing on an axed worker's timeframe for bringing claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Age Discrimination in Employment Act. The court...

