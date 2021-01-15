Thermo Fisher Shells Out $876M For Viral Vector Maker

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:29 PM EST) -- Lab equipment supplier Thermo Fisher said Friday that it coughed up €725 million ($876 million) in cash to purchase Henogen — a company that makes viral vectors to deliver genetic material into cells — from life science technology and services provider Novasep. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. said in a news release that it would expand its European manufacturing capabilities as Henogen SA's two Belgium locations join Thermo Fisher's four North American development and manufacturing sites through the deal with Groupe Novasep SAS. The transaction was announced as the life science industry has seen a spate of deals during the COVID-19 pandemic....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS