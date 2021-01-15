This Firm Secured The Most Utility Patents Again In 2020

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 11:34 PM EST) -- One law firm has scored over 350 more utility patents in 2020 than the next closest firm, marking the sixth consecutive year it has landed the No. 1 spot in the latest ranking of law firms. For the sixth year running, Oblon McClelland Maier & Neustadt LLP held its top spot with 5,459 U.S. utility patents secured in 2020 — though its total dipped from 2019 and its lead over other firms tightened, according to the rankings published Friday by Harrity & Harrity LLP's patent analytics team. Fish & Richardson PC continued its surge, jumping 20% over 2019 and into second...

