Ga. Criminal Defense Atty At Capitol Riots Charged, Detained

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 11:40 PM EST) -- A criminal defense attorney from Georgia who was reportedly among the supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, was arrested and hit with charges in federal court Friday, according to court records. William McCall Calhoun Jr., whose website identifies him as a criminal defense lawyer, DUI lawyer and wrongful death lawyer in Americus, Georgia, faces charges of entering a restricted building or grounds, violent entry or disorderly conduct, and tampering with a witness, victim or an informant, according to a complaint with sealed attachments filed in D.C. federal court. Calhoun did not respond to requests...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS