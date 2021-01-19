How Law Firms Are Hiring To Adapt To A Biden Presidency

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 1:41 PM EST) -- Law firms are busy hiring right now as the inauguration of Joe Biden draws near, beefing up in a number of practice areas that are likely to see more work under the new presidential administration, chief among them environmental and white collar. Every time there is a new presidential administration in the U.S., especially when there is a switch in party, the legal issues facing companies tend to shift, necessitating a change in those corporations' law firms, with firms scrambling to bring on partners and associates with expertise that will meet the emerging legal needs of their clients. This year is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS