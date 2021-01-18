RPC Guides US Insurer's Deal For Scottish Underwriter

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 12:26 PM GMT) -- AssuredPartners has said that it has inked a deal to buy a Scottish insurance firm, as the U.S.-based insurer seeks to boost its presence in Britain after acquiring two companies in England. AssuredPartners Inc., which is based in Florida, said on Friday that it will buy Borland Insurance Ltd., a Scottish general insurer, in a deal that will be completed on Feb. 1. The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal. All 30 members of Borland will remain in their roles under the leadership of Borland's chief executive John Silcock, AssuredPartners said. "We are very excited about establishing a...

