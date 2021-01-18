FCA Vows To Use New Powers To Pull Authorizations

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 2:43 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority warned financial providers on Monday that it will move quickly to start using its new streamlined powers to withdraw permissions it awards banks, asset managers and insurers if they cease to carry out regulated activities. The FCA expects to be handed new powers by HM Treasury under the Financial Services Bill making its way through Parliament in the wake of Brexit. This will allow the watchdog to cancel a company's authorization faster than it currently can if it suspects that it is failing to carry out a regulated activity. The Treasury has proposed the streamlined procedure for quickly removing...

