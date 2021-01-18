SFO Confiscates Extra Funds From Boiler Room Fraudster

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 4:47 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office has seized a further £163,350 ($221,350) from a British man convicted of running a multimillion-pound boiler room scam that put pressure on investors to buy shares in companies that were ultimately worthless. Judge Rupert Overbury has signed off an increase on the confiscation order against David Vidgeon at Ipswich Crown Court in eastern England. The amended order was granted on Thursday after an investigation by the white-collar crime agency, which revealed that Vidgeon's realizable assets were greater than previously thought. The confiscation order now totals more than £269,000, and the funds will be used to compensate Vidgeon's victims,...

