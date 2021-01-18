Gov't Under Pressure To Block UK Whistleblower's Extradition

Law360, London (January 18, 2021, 5:11 PM GMT) -- The lawyer representing a British corruption whistleblower wanted in Monaco pressed the British government to block the extradition on Monday, dismissing claims by the Foreign Office that it does not interfere in legal proceedings in other countries as "entirely disingenuous." Toby Cadman — counsel for Jonathan Taylor, a lawyer at a Dutch oil services company in Monaco who lifted the lid on an enormous corruption and bribery scandal at the company in 2012 — urged the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, or FCDO, to take "immediate steps" to prevent the extradition alleged to be in retaliation for his client's actions....

