Trump's Imprint On The Judiciary In 6 Charts

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:56 PM EST) -- With 234 judicial appointments during his four years in office, President Donald Trump enjoyed the most productive single term since the 1970s and named the same number of appellate jurists as President Barack Obama did in two terms. An enthusiastic Republican-led Senate moved quickly to confirm Trump's judicial picks, changing rules and traditions to speed up the process. But Trump's electoral loss limits his numerical impact compared to two-term predecessors who appointed about 100 to 150 more Article III judges with life tenure. That group comprises jurists on the U.S. Supreme Court, courts of appeals, district courts and the U.S. Court...

