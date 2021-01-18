FTC's Chopra Gets Biden Nod To Become Next CFPB Director

Law360 (January 18, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that he plans to nominate Rohit Chopra, a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission, to serve as the next director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a selection that consumer advocates are welcoming as a sign of tougher industry scrutiny ahead. If confirmed, Chopra, who helped set up the CFPB in its early days and served until 2015 as its first student loan ombudsman, would succeed Kathleen Kraninger, a Trump appointee who has led the consumer watchdog agency since late 2018. Although her term does not expire until 2023, a U.S. Supreme Court decision last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS