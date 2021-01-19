Pensions Firm Launches Retirement Plan For Self-Employed

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 6:16 PM GMT) -- Online pensions company PensionBee has set up a retirement scheme for self-employed people who lack minimum savings accounts or existing private pension plans. The scheme is open to directors of limited companies and sole traders, who can choose from a range of investment options, including the environmentally friendly fossil fuel-free plan, the company said on Monday. Signing up for the plan is free and takes less than five minutes, the company said. The self-employed can pay monthly contributions or a one-off payment from their bank account into the plan, which is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. There is no minimum...

