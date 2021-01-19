German Tax Evasion Trial Delayed Two Months By Pandemic

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 1:03 PM GMT) -- A German court has pushed back a keenly awaited tax-evasion trial focusing on a dividend-stripping practice known as cum-ex by another two months because of scheduling difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The court said that the latest delay was caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and that it was necessary to protect those involved in the trial. (iStock) The district court in the city of Wiesbaden said Monday that the trial of a defendant named only as Dr. Berger and others, who it did not identify, would again be delayed and begin on March 25. The hearings should have started in October...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS