Insurers Urge Fast Access To Green Risks In EU's Portal Plan

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 1:35 PM GMT) -- Insurers urged the European Commission on Tuesday to ensure that the environmental, social and governmental risks to EU companies are made readily available through a new portal designed to give investors rapid access to information on the bloc's businesses. Insurance Europe, a trade body, said that the commission must ensure that information about the sustainability of a business available through the proposed online tool, the European Single Access Point, is reliable and that investors can use it to make comparisons. The commission has said that the tool will be a single portal where investors can find financial information and other data about...

