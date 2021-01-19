Swedish Police, Banks Formalize Financial Crime Info-Sharing

Law360, London (January 19, 2021, 4:28 PM GMT) -- Danske Bank said on Tuesday that an initiative by Swedish police and the country's biggest lenders to tackle financial crime will now be formalized to improve information-sharing and broaden collaboration. The Swedish Anti-Money Laundering Intelligence Task Force program, launched in June 2020, will also work on legislation changes to enhance sharing of information, according to a statement by Denmark's biggest lender. "The banks' partnership with the police has provided us with more information, increasing our ability to fight serious violence, such as shootings and bombings, as it helps us disrupt and hinder the people behind such violence," said Linda H. Staaf, head...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS