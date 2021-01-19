Shearman, Kirkland Aid Citrix's $2.25B Buy Of Software Co.

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 3:19 PM EST) -- Citrix Systems will acquire private equity-backed project management software maker Wrike for $2.25 billion in cash, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction guided by Shearman & Sterling and Kirkland & Ellis. Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Citrix will integrate Wrike's software offerings into its own digital work platform, providing software-as-a-service customers with a product that "streamlines collaboration and work execution" while allowing employees to "work efficiently and securely wherever they may be," according to the statement. The companies say they'll serve more than a combined 400,000 customers across 140 countries. Wrike was founded in 2003 and has been majority owned by Vista...

