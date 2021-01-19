Hogan Lovells Offers Billable Hour Credit For Diversity Work

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 2:29 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells said Tuesday that it will begin offering U.S. associates and counsel billable hour credit for approved diversity and inclusion work, in an effort to recognize the added responsibilities lawyers from underrepresented backgrounds take on and to incentivize further work to improve diversity. The firm, which has more than 1,100 U.S. lawyers, said billable credit will be available for activities that include leading or organizing D&I events or diversity network initiatives, recruiting professionals from underrepresented backgrounds, and mentoring and sponsoring people from underrepresented groups. Participation in allyship programs and client-related D&I efforts will also be eligible for credit under the...

