XL Fleet Hires Boutique Investment Bank Founder As GC

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 2:03 PM EST) -- Vehicle electrification company XL Fleet Corp. announced Tuesday it has brought on boutique investment bank founder Jim Berklas as its new general counsel. XL Fleet said Berklas will oversee the company's legal and compliance functions and assist in executing its corporate development initiatives. Berklas will also serve as vice president of corporate development. The company said it also hired former GE executive Colleen Calhoun as vice president and general manager of XL Fleet's XL Grid division. XL Fleet Chief Executive Officer Dimitri Kazarinoff said in a statement that Calhoun and Berklas bring a wealth of new experience and leadership capabilities to...

