Transgender Steelworker Drops Suit Against Employer

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 2:26 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday dismissed a bias lawsuit against steel manufacturer AK Steel by a transgender employee who alleged that after her 2017 transition her co-workers harassed her and she was eventually fired for wearing the wrong safety gloves. Alyssa Lawson dropped her case Monday, filing a stipulation of dismissal signed by both parties and ending nearly six months of litigation on her claims for gender discrimination under federal and state civil rights laws. According to the court docket the case, filed in July 2020, was referred to so-called early neutral evaluation in November. That process is a form of...

