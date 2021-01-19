UK Watchdog Drops Probe After Metallurgy Firms Cut Off Deal

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:05 PM EST) -- Tronox Holdings PLC on Monday said it would drop the planned $300 million takeover of TiZir Titanium and Iron from Eramet SA in the wake of British competition enforcers' plan to refer the deal for in-depth investigation. Following the company's announcement, the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority canceled plans for the investigation. The CMA had previously said the in-depth probe was warranted, because "undertakings offered by Tronox were not a clear-cut solution to the competition concerns." The deal first hit rough waters with the CMA in early November, when the watchdog invited public comment on Tronox's proposed acquisition of TiZir Titanium and...

