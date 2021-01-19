Mallinckrodt OK'd To Pay Fees In Ch. 11 Despite Outcry

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Tuesday ruled global drug giant Mallinckrodt PLC can pay fees for certain restructuring professionals, despite strong opposition from the federal bankruptcy watchdog and others, saying the debtors used sound business judgment in making the reimbursement request. During a brief hearing held virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said he would let the drugmaker reimburse fees for three key unsecured creditor groups that have signed on to a restructuring support agreement as the drugmaker works toward a Chapter 11 plan to make distributions to creditors. Mallinckrodt has offered assurance the fees to be reimbursed are limited to...

