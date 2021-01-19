Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bayer Must Face Bulk Of Takeda's Hemophilia Drug IP Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- The vast majority of Takeda unit Baxalta's patent infringement suit against Bayer over competing hemophilia treatments will head to trial after a Delaware federal judge on Tuesday refused to make more than a few early calls.

U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews denied the bulk of Baxalta Inc. and Bayer Healthcare LLC's cross motions for summary judgment, each seeking a wide array of relief. Bayer was able to beat infringement claims for one of the 10 asserted patents, while Baxalta won rulings that one of its patents wasn't invalid in particular ways, and got some of Bayer's expert report excluded....

